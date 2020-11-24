The team of Delhi Crime added another feather to its hat today. The show won an Emmy for the Best Drama Series at the international award ceremony yesterday, making all Indians very proud of the achievement. The show is the first even Hindi OTT show to bag an award at the Emmys. International Emmys 2020: Netflix’s Delhi Crime Wins Best Drama Series; Check Out the Full Winners' List.

Celebratory messages were in order for the team ever since the news broke. Amongst the many celebrities who congratulated the team was Hrithik Roshan, who took to Twitter to praise the team. Tagging the team of Delhi Crime, the actor wrote that they deserved this big win at the Emmys.

Apart from Hrithik, Vidya Balan also took to her Instagram story to congratulate the team. She wrote, "Hooray! Congratulations Shefali Shah, Richie Mehta and team Delhi Crime on the International Emmys for the Best Drama Series. So richly deserved." Shefali's Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar complimented her with these words: "India just won its first Emmy. Congratulations Richie Mehta, Kilian Kerwin and Shefali Shah and thank you Netflix."

Delhi Crime starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Vinod Sherawat, is a crime drama based on the story of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, who is assigned the case of the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder. Shefali Shah's Reaction To Delhi Crime's International Emmy Win Is Priceless!

Apart from Delhi Crime, Made In Heaven star Arjun Mathur was also nominated in the Best Actor category. Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please was a nominee in the Best Comedy Series category.

