Netflix India original series, Delhi Crime, won it big at the International Emmys 2020. The series, starring Rasika Duggal, Shefali Shah, Yashaswini Dayama won the Best Drama Series. If things were normal the star cast of the series would have been attending the event in person, but amid the pandemic, they had to make do with a virtual attendance. But, their reactions to Delhi Crime's win were priceless nevertheless. Shefali recorded her reaction and shared it on Instagram later. International Emmys 2020: Netflix’s Delhi Crime Wins Best Drama Series; Check Out the Full Winners' List.

Shefali's reaction to Delhi Crime's win is EVERYTHING. It is unfiltered happiness and we sure can use moments like these in 2020. A lot of people have commented on the video shared by the actress including Hrithik Roshan. He wrote, "Wow wow wow. Well deserved"

Check Out Shefali Shah's Reaction Here:

Rasika Duggal was also on cloud 9 regarding the win. She shared a lot of posts on her Instagram stories. She was on a video call with Shefali after the news. Madam sir and Neeti Singh struck a pose for the camera. Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crimes’ Emmy Nomination: Thrilled That It’s Getting the Recognition That It Deserves.

Yashaswini Dayama's reaction to the win was also adorable. She sat down with a bunch of friends to watch the moment of truth unfold on her laptop. As Delhi Crime's name was announced, she and her friends started jumping with joy. Correction, screaming and jumping out of pure bliss!

Dayama only posted the reaction to her Instagram story, so it is not available to share. We hope she posts it on her feed as well, as it was beautiful.

