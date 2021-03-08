This Women's Day, let's cheer for every beautiful soul who inspire us to be a better human being every day. While there are tons of female leaders out there, determined to bring a positive change in our lives, this article is dedicated to Bollywood beauties who have succesfully managed to establish themselves as successful entrepreneurs. Besides mastering their acting skills, these ladies have gone beyond their usual diamter to explore something that was beyond their comfort zone. International Women’s Day 2021 Gift Ideas for Wife: From Bracelet to Greeting Card, 5 Things You Can Buy for the Love of Your Life.

Speaking of which, let's have a look at B-town ladies who have inspired us in more ways than one.

Deepika Padukone

Besides being Bollywood's top actress, Deepika is also a successful entrepreneur. After venturing as a film producer, the actress has also acquired her few shares in Epigamia yoghurt and is busy promoting its new product these days. A few of her outings as a producer include films like Chhapaak and '83. Deepika Padukone is Wild, Beautiful and Free, Just Like the Sea in Her New Photoshoot for Elle India (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra

Where do we even start about her? After her successful run in Bollywood, PeeCee was determined to rule Hollywood and she certainly didn't fail at it. The actress, like many of her peers, ventured into the film production business with her own company, Purple Pebble Pictures. And if that wasn't enough, she also launched her own haircare brand, Anomaly and a restaurant in New York - Sona! Not to forget, she has also turned author with her book, Unfinished! Wearing one too many hats seems to be her obsession.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has also opened her own production house Eternal Sunshine Production and she plans to produce movies that strike a chord with the masses. Besides that, she recently became an entrepreneur with a children's clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma and the brand caters to kids in the age group of 2-14 years. Alia Bhatt Takes Dip Underwater in This Fabulous Picture for Vogue India and We Can't Breathe.

Anushka Sharma

Another feisty producer who believes in narrating tales that are hard, powerful and impactful. After producing all the female-led movies like NH 10, Phillauri and Pari, Anushka marked her debut as an OTT producer with Paatal Lok and we all know how successful it was. She later had a Netflix release with Bulbbul and that was equally appreciated for its strong content.

Twinkle Khanna

While she may have quit Bollywood, Twinkle found her second profession in writing. An author to some of the bestsellers like Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Twinkle today is known for her wit, humour and sarcasm.

Jacqueline Fernandez

For those who don't know, Jackie has successfully ventured into the restaurant business with two outlets in Mumbai and Sri Lanka. She has a Thai restaurant, Pali Thai in Mumbai and Kaema Sutra, serving contemporary Sri Lankan cuisine in her home country.

Juhi Chawla/Preity Zinta

Proud owners of IPL teams - Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, Juhi and Preity did something commendable with their business skills. They ventured into a territory that's otherwise occupied by men and carved a niche for themselves.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, being a fitness enthusiast that she is, opened her own yoga studios - Diva Yoga and Sarva Yoga. The actress actively promotes it on social media and knowing her passion for it, she aims to make everyone as conscious and as healthy as she is.

Katrina Kaif

Ditching the usual businesses, Katrina prefered to walk Kylie Jenner's road and step into the world of beauty products. She launched her own brand, Kay Beauty and her products - that range from lipsticks to eyeshadow sticks are currently available on Nykaa.

While we have currently mentioned a few of our beloved beauties, it doesn't mean the rest don't fit into our list of idols. Every actress out there is unknowingly inspiring tens and thousands of other girls out there.They are breaking the stereotypes and rising above the usual by simply being who they are. We salute them not just today but every day. Happy Women's Day to every beautiful soul present in the universe!

