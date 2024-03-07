In an industry where films have traditionally been scripted around men and woman-centric films have been the exceptions rather than the rule, a new generation of directors and screenwriters has overturned the gender imbalance and delivered successful films centred around female protagonists. On the eve of International Women's Day, here's a selection of seven Bollywood films that celebrate women's power. International Women’s Day 2024: From Queen to English Vinglish, 5 Bollywood Movies That Celebrate Womanhood and Where To Watch Them Online.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt (2022): The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, a biopic based on the life of 'mafia queen' Gangubai Kothewali, is centred around Alia Bhatt's character, who was cheated and sold to a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai. From there, she allied with local politicians and the underworld to become a 'don' who was dreaded as much as she was respected for her good deeds. The movie made news for being the first female-centric production to rake in a hefty Rs 210 crore in a year when Hindi movies were overshadowed by big-budget South Indian blockbusters.

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji (2018): In this second edition of the Aditya Chopra-produced crime thriller, Rani Mukerji reprises the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a can-do police officer who is out on only one mission: to catch a 21-year-old rapist and murderer, and deliver justice to the victim's family.

Rani Mukerji In Mardaani 2

Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan (2023): Sujoy Ghosh's film is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. In the movie, Kareena plays a single mother involved in a murder who does whatever it takes to keep herself and her daughter safe.

Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan (Photo Credits: X)

Sukhee, Shilpa Shetty (2023): The slice-of-life film helmed by Sonal Joshi with music by Badshah talks about the challenges faced by homemakers through the transformative experience of its lead character, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, after a high school reunion. It spotlights the sacrifices women make for their families. The movie, though, bombed at the box office.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Sukhee (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ghoomer, Saiyami Kher (2023): R. Balki's sports drama film, which also features Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, and Angad Bedi, has Saiyami playing a paraplegic cricketer who defies her physical limitations to earn a place in the Indian women's cricket team despite losing her arm.

Still from Ghoomer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Apurva, Tara Sutaria (2023): This OTT movie is a survival drama helmed by Nikhil Nagesh and set in the Chambal, that follows the story of an ordinary woman named Apurva, who was abducted from a bus and made to face gruesome circumstances. She does everything possible to survive.

Apurva Movie Poster (Photo Credits: X)

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Rani Mukherji (2021): This Ashima Chhibber film is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by the Norwegian authorities in 2011.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway (Photo Credits: YouTube)

It follows the fight of a mother who does everything in her capabilities to bring her children back from a foreign land.

