Irrfan Khan Was Supposed to Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father in Jagga Jasoos and Suggested the Idea for Metro Sequel, Reveals Director Anurag Basu

Irrfan Khan was supposed to play Ranbir Kapoor's father in Jagga Jasoos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Irrfan Khan From Christopher Nolan to Ridley Scott, Irrfan Khan was offered some of the best projects by these directors but he turned them down for reasons best known to him. Probably he was busy with his other professional commitments but the actor sure wasn't inclined to make his way to Hollywood by compromising his career in B-town. Having said that, there have been instances when he has rejected a couple of interesting scripts in Bollywood and one among which is Ranbir Kapoor - Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos. Priyadarshan Mourns Irrfan Khan's Sad Demise, Says the Actor Wanted to Do a Full-Length Comedy Movie with Him.

How will you react if we say that Irrfan was originally approached to play RK Jr's accident-prone adoptive father (then played by Saswata Chatterjee) in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos? Thrilled, surprised even confused maybe? But the director in his recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror revealed that he wanted Khan to play Ranbir's father but things didn't work out. “I had approached him to play Ranbir’s (Kapoor) accident-prone, adoptive father in Jagga Jasoos. He was busy with other films then, and since Jagga Jasoos’ dates were all over the place, we couldn’t collaborate on that project." Irrfan Khan's Next Would Have Been a Movie on Pandemic with Tumbbad Maker Anand Gandhi.

The director then revealed that Irrfan was the one who pitched him the idea for Metro sequel. Since the duo couldn't collaborate for Jagga Jasoos, Khan suggested that they work in Metro sequel instead. "Metro 2 mujhe Irrfan ke saath hi karni thi," he said while adding that he doesn't know if he'll make it anymore after the actor's sudden demise.