Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Mourns the Loss, Gives Out a Strong Message for Mental Health Management (View Post)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death news on Sunday sent shockwaves in the industry. No one believed that the MS Dhoni actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence. As soon as this tragic news broke online, fans, as well as fraternity people, mourned the loss. He was 34 and reportedly took the grim step as he was suffering from clinical depression. His death led to a whole lot of discussion on Twitter about mental health. Many celebs urged one and all to communicate as it's the only key to eliminate any gloomy thoughts. Now, late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil has also expressed grief over Singh's untimely demise along with sharing an important message. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Police To Ask For Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's Statement.

Babil (Irrfan's son) took to Instagram and shared a picture of Sushant and seemed shocked. The young boy via the caption of the post also raised awareness on the significance of mental health. Babil wrote how he is speechless. He further urged everyone to seek help from a doctor instead of searching for a reason and taking any extreme steps. Indeed, mental health should be given priority. Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Shah Rukh Khan Mourns His Demise, 'He Loved Me So Much, I Will Miss Him So Much'.

Check Out Babil's Post For Sushant Singh Rajput Below:

His caption read, "WTF is happening? I can’t find the words :’,(/ .Man, if you feel clear signs, don’t go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead." Irrfan Khan breathed his last in the month of April 2020 due to a rare type of cancer. The next day, Rishi Kapoor also passed away after battling with the same disease. Must say, 2020 is the worst year for Bollywood. Stay tuned!

