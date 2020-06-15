Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Mourns the Loss, Gives Out a Strong Message for Mental Health Management (View Post)

Bollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 15, 2020 03:42 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Mourns the Loss, Gives Out a Strong Message for Mental Health Management (View Post)
Sushant Singh Rajput. Irrfan Khan, Babil (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death news on Sunday sent shockwaves in the industry. No one believed that the MS Dhoni actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence. As soon as this tragic news broke online, fans, as well as fraternity people, mourned the loss. He was 34 and reportedly took the grim step as he was suffering from clinical depression. His death led to a whole lot of discussion on Twitter about mental health. Many celebs urged one and all to communicate as it's the only key to eliminate any gloomy thoughts. Now, late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil has also expressed grief over Singh's untimely demise along with sharing an important message. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Police To Ask For Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's Statement.

Babil (Irrfan's son) took to Instagram and shared a picture of Sushant and seemed shocked. The young boy via the caption of the post also raised awareness on the significance of mental health. Babil wrote how he is speechless. He further urged everyone to seek help from a doctor instead of searching for a reason and taking any extreme steps. Indeed, mental health should be given priority. Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Shah Rukh Khan Mourns His Demise, 'He Loved Me So Much, I Will Miss Him So Much'

Check Out Babil's Post For Sushant Singh Rajput Below:

His caption read, "WTF is happening? I can’t find the words :’,(/ .Man, if you feel clear signs, don’t go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead." Irrfan Khan breathed his last in the month of April 2020 due to a rare type of cancer. The next day, Rishi Kapoor also passed away after battling with the same disease. Must say, 2020 is the worst year for Bollywood. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Babil Khan Irrfan Khan Death Irrfan Khan Son Babil Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput dead Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput Dies Sushant Singh Rajput no more Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor Attend the Ceremony to Pay their Condolences (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor Attend the Ceremony to Pay their Condolences (View Pics)
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video)
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: The Actor Had Stopped Taking his Anti-Depressant Pills, Reveals his Pavitra Rishta Co-star, Mahesh Shetty
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: The Actor Had Stopped Taking his Anti-Depressant Pills, Reveals his Pavitra Rishta Co-star, Mahesh Shetty
Meera Chopra Blames The Entertainment Industry For Sushant Singh Rajput's Decision To End His Life (Read Post)
Bollywood

Meera Chopra Blames The Entertainment Industry For Sushant Singh Rajput's Decision To End His Life (Read Post)
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Police To Ask For Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's Statement
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Police To Ask For Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's Statement
Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Reminisces His Meetings With the Late Actor (View Post)
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Reminisces His Meetings With the Late Actor (View Post)
Shamita Shetty Opens up About Her Struggle with Depression in an Emotional Note After Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise
Bollywood

Shamita Shetty Opens up About Her Struggle with Depression in an Emotional Note After Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement