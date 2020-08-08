Rujuta Diwekar, a celebrity nutrition and exercise expert, is receiving backlash from the netizens. The diet expert is quite active on social media and is vocal on the trending issues and fitness related post. However, her latest tweet on cycling had some of her Twitter family indulge in an argument. The prime reason is Bollywood actor's Shah Rukh Khan's name in it! Shah Rukh Khan's YRF Actioner 'Pathan' To Release On Gandhi Jayanti 2021?.

She wrote on Twitter, "Dear middle aged men on geared cycles, A woman riding a cycle on the road is niether an opportunity nor a threat. Don’t huff & puff, change gears, overtake and turn around to look. You are not Shahrukh Khan." A few of them questioned her whether it is okay if SRK indulges in such behavior and not tolerable when others do? Here are the tweets. Shah Rukh Khan's Next with Rajkumar Hirani Might Get Delayed, Actor to Start Working on Siddharth Anand's Action Drama Next?.

King Khan, on the other hand, has never been seen huffing or puffing on the roads, changing the gears of the cycle in real life. However, looks like Rujuta's 'filmy' and sarcastic example has irked many of them and are schooling the famous dietitian for the same. What are your thoughts on this tweet? Drop your comments below.

