Rujuta Diwekar, a celebrity nutrition and exercise expert, is receiving backlash from the netizens. The diet expert is quite active on social media and is vocal on the trending issues and fitness related post. However, her latest tweet on cycling had some of her Twitter family indulge in an argument. The prime reason is Bollywood actor's Shah Rukh Khan's name in it! Shah Rukh Khan's YRF Actioner 'Pathan' To Release On Gandhi Jayanti 2021?.

She wrote on Twitter, "Dear middle aged men on geared cycles, A woman riding a cycle on the road is niether an opportunity nor a threat. Don’t huff & puff, change gears, overtake and turn around to look. You are not Shahrukh Khan." A few of them questioned her whether it is okay if SRK indulges in such behavior and not tolerable when others do? Here are the tweets. Shah Rukh Khan's Next with Rajkumar Hirani Might Get Delayed, Actor to Start Working on Siddharth Anand's Action Drama Next?.

Rujuta Diwekar's Tweet:

Dear middle aged men on geared cycles, A woman riding a cycle on the road is niether an opportunity nor a threat. Don’t huff & puff, change gears, overtake and turn around to look. You are not Shahrukh Khan. — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) August 8, 2020

Reactions:

'Dignity Should Be Maintained By All Men'

Mid life crises. If it happened with you then it may be they just realised they have crossed a celebrity health guide. So may want to catch a glimpse In all senses, dignity and respect of women should be maintained by all men at all time. Good day — Darshan (@DarshanVicky) August 8, 2020

On Celebrity Status

Did you find only middle aged men doing this offensive and if some youngsters or star do it will it be OK — anil kumar singh (@anilkum899) August 8, 2020

'Who is Srk'

Who is shahrukh khan and who gives him a right to do that? Biased tweet from a celebrity dietician — Sujatrajani (@sujatrajani) August 8, 2020

Baffled Netizen

Do you mean to say that @iamsrk would do this cheapness? Or, it is OK for SRK to do that, but not for a common man?? — Nitin Nigam (@nitinnigam08) August 8, 2020

Doubt...

Does that mean Khan has all the rights.? — Shivshankar Pitake (@pitakeshiv) August 8, 2020

One On SRK Again

I believe even if you ARE Shahrukh, you shouldn’t do it! 😝 — Omkar Totade (@omkartotade) August 8, 2020

On Fantasies

There you said it in the last line. If one aspires to become the same he will be misled. These fantasies need to change. — Tanupriya (@witty_TP) August 8, 2020

King Khan, on the other hand, has never been seen huffing or puffing on the roads, changing the gears of the cycle in real life. However, looks like Rujuta's 'filmy' and sarcastic example has irked many of them and are schooling the famous dietitian for the same. What are your thoughts on this tweet? Drop your comments below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).