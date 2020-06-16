Coronavirus in India: Live Map

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Vivek Oberoi Calls for Industry to Introspect 'We Need to Bitch Less and Care More'

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 12:12 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput and Vivek Oberoi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was a major blow to the industry. While netizens are currently arguing if Bollywood was indirectly responsible for pushing the actor to the edge, others are debating if the realisation will ever draw upon it. Sushant was clinically depressed and his suicide was alarming, a wake-up call maybe. He was fighting his own battles and no matter how unreal it sounds but that's a harsh reality. .Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Knew the Story of ‘People Who Let the Actor Down’ (View Tweet).

B-town actor Vivek Oberoi took to his Twitter account to share a rather powerful message on how the industry needs to introspect. The actor revealed his own struggles while mentioning that suicide is not a solution. He further emphasised on the fact that as an extended family, they need to bitch less and care more. There has to be less power play and more grace and finally more acknowledgement for deserving talents. Vivek's sharp words have indeed made us realise the industry is not all hunky-dory and everything comes at a price.  Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video)

Check Out Vivek Oberoi's Post

Sources close to the actor insisted that he had stopped taking his anti-depressant pills. While Mumbai police have already launched a probe into his suicide, they will also look into his professional rivalry angle. Meanwhile, his friend Mahesh Shetty and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by officials in the same context.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

