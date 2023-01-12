The trailer of the streaming series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke was unveiled on Thursday. It stars Sumeet Vyas, Regina Cassandra, Barun Sobti, Chandan Roy, Mita Vashisht, Deepika Amin, and Sandeep Dhabale. As seen in the trailer, the thriller series narrates the tale of a courageous IPS officer Kavya Iyer (played by Regina) who battles against the militants and re-establishes the faith of the common man in law. Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke: Regina Cassandra Is Super Excited To Portray the Role of a Women IPS Officer, Says ‘It Was a Surreal Experience’.

Watch Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Trailer Here:

Inspired by true events, the show sheds light on the complexities officers must bear with in order to fulfil their duties for the country. The 8-part series has been helmed by national award-winning director Srijit Mukherji and blends realism with compelling storytelling.

Commenting on the occasion of the trailer release, Sumeet Vyas said: "'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' is a tale that speaks volumes about women IPS officers who have been relentlessly serving our country. My respect for them has just increased after this show. Their commitment is unmatched." He added: "My character has a shade of grey so getting the nuances right was very important to me."

"I enjoyed preparing and making that switch from a sweet innocent man to Tauriq in 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke'. The show will immerse the audience in a world of suspense, deceit and exhilaration. I am hoping that it will lead to societal evolution and encourage gender neutrality for officers in uniform." Regina Cassandra said: "Getting under the skin of Kavya was an enriching experience. From emoting the character of a tough IPS officer and getting the body language correct to playing a mother and daughter was demanding but exciting." Regina Cassandra Joins the Cast of Shahid Kapoor's Web Series With Raj and DK.

"Kavya is a strong-headed individual who manages to navigate through difficult situations and finds her way which really inspired me." She further mentioned: "While our society continues to grapple with gender discrimination, a series like Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke draws parallels and showcases what women are capable of."

"Kavya's determination, empowering spirit and humanitarian side underlines the true essence of a hero. She is the epitome of a warrior. Despite being a mother, a wife and a daughter, an IPS officer will go beyond her call for duty and serve her nation." Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show will be available to stream on ZEE5 from January 26, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

