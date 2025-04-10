The highly anticipated Bollywood film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, finally made it to the big screens. The Bollywood action thriller marks Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni's Hindi directorial debut. The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher. Sunny Deol plays a daring cop who is determined to bring justice to the people in a coastal village. The action-packed Hindi film, which was released in theatres on Thursday (April 10), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Sunny Deol's Jaat has been illegally leaked on torrent sites like Movierulz, Tamirockers. 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Jaat’ Movie Review: A Mind-Numbingly Violent and Boring ‘Telugu’ Potboiler, Incidentally Starring Sunny Deol (LatestLY Exclusive).

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls victim to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Jaat’ Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Sunny Deol’s Powerful Presence in Gopichand Malineni’s Directorial, Call the Film ‘Commercial Mass Masala Entertainer’.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Jaat’:

The Thamas S musical is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory. Rishi Punjabi handles the cinematography for the Sunny Deol-starrer, and Navin Nooli edits.

