Sunny Deol's highly anticipated film Jaat finally hit theatres on Thursday, April 10. The Bollywood action thriller, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi directorial debut, also features Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. Jaat marks Sunny Deol's grand return to the big screen after 1.5 years, following the mega success of Gadar 2 in 2023. He plays a fearless police officer determined to bring justice to the people of a coastal village plagued by crime and chaos. Fans who have watched the FDFS of Jaat have shared their honest reviews on social media. ‘Jaat’ Trailer: Sunny Deol Unleashes an ‘Atom Bomb’ of Action, While Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh Make Menacing Impact (Watch Video).

‘Jaat’ Twitter Review

Jaat has created a huge hype among fans due to Sunny Deol's star power and the gripping trailer. Fans who have already watched the movie in the theatres are sharing their initial thoughts about the massy actioner on X (previously Twitter). Going by the tweets, Sunny Deol has hit a sixer with his latest. Praing the film, a user wrote, "Just attended the premiere of #Jaat — mind-blowing, paisa vasool, and pure wholesome entertainment! If you’re a fan of Ghayal, Damini, or Ghatak, this one takes it to the next level." Another user wrote, "#Jaat has everything: star power, style, scale, soul, substance and surprises." Check out more reviews below.

Netizens Review Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’

Commercial Mass Masala Entertainer

#JaatReview: Commercial Mass Masala Entertainment – ⭐⭐⭐ (3/5) Plot: Set in the rural coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh, #Jaat at its core is a battle of Ram (#SunnyDeol) vs Raavan (#RandeepHooda). Analysis:#Jaat sticks to the tried-and-tested formula of mass masala… pic.twitter.com/UbvLzFcQ9d — Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) April 10, 2025

'Paisa Vasool Movie'

Mass Faceoff Between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda

Social Media Buzzes with Praise for Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’

JAAT MOVIE REVIEW #Jaat Interval -Super Entertainment till now #SunnyDeol of 90's is back with this film ... No one has presented him like this in last 15Years — ANKIT RATHI (@ANKIT_RATHI43) April 10, 2025

Impresses Moviegoers Compare ‘Jaat’ with ‘Ghatak’ And’ghayal’

I hardly tweet.. I m compelled today - Just attended the premiere of #Jaat — mind-blowing, paisa vasool, and pure wholesome entertainment! If you’re a fan of Ghayal, Damini, or Ghatak, this one takes it to the next level. Missed paying my respects to the legendary Dharmendra ji… pic.twitter.com/f9QhJml6QK — Amit Joshi (@itsmeamitjoshi) April 10, 2025

The film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in supporting roles. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, it is produced collaboratively by Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios. Sunny Deol's Jaat faces an exciting box office clash with Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's mass actioner Good Bad Ugly, which also hit the big screens today.

