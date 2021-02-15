Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who announced her own fitness programme on her Instagram account on Sunday, says she wants to share her workout regime with her fans and hopes to inspire many people to stay fit. Talking to IANS about her She Rox fitness programme, Jacqueline says, "I'm happy to launch this Fitness programme. Jacqueline Fernandez Treats Salman Khan's Fans With His Shirtless Workout Picture!

Keeping fit and active has always been important to me and I hope this programme can motivate as many people as possible towards improving their health and well-being, while giving them a taste as to how I prepare for life on and off set!"Jacqueline Fernandez, We Are Delighting in the Beauty of Your Bewitching Six Yards of Elegance!

The actress reveals that these exercises have helped her stay active, despite the hectic schedule that she follows.

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

"Sometimes my filming schedule can be pretty intense, so it's great to be able to be able to streamline my workout regime, "she says. The first series in the programme will be called She Rox Cardio, a set of five workouts. The programme will be available on a global fitness community app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).