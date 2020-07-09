I have worked with Jagdeep in a couple of films and I must say he has done some iconic roles. He was a brilliant artiste, and his comic timing was the one thing I have always admired. He was very professional and dedicated towards his work. We used to hang out a lot back in the day after shoots. I always enjoyed his company. Jagdeep’s Son Jaaved Jaaferi: ‘He Had a Very Tragic Life, and Out of That Tragedy Came the Comedy’

I wasn't aware of his death, and it gave me a shock when I heard about it. It has been a terrible year for the industry. I pray for his soul to rest in peace. Jagdeep Funeral: Sons Naved, Jaaved Jaaferi Along With Johnny Lever Pay Last Rites of Late Actor at Mumbai’s Mazgaon Cemetery

My favourite character of Jagdeep is Mathuradas in "Ganga Ki Saugand" and Soorma Bhopali in "Sholay". I also remember the golden era working with ace directors like Sultan Ahmed and actors like Jagdeep in meaningful films. I loved working with them.

