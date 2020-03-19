#JantaCurfew: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shabana Azmi and Other Bollywood Celebs Welcome PM Narendra Modi's Initiative
Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar support Janta Curfew (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country, our government is taking all the necessary precautions to stop its spread and not make it worse. From cancelling long-distance trains to shutting down of movie theatres and malls and even imposing section 144, the government is handling the pandemic in its own way. The recent update being #JantaCurfew on Sunday, March 22 from 7:00 am till 9:00 pm. As we know, the term 'curfew' means that one is not allowed to step outside his house while the entire city is under lockdown. 'Don't Go Into Panic Buying': PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Assuring 'Supplies of Milk, Vegetables, Essentials Won't be Hit'.

PM Narendra Modi declared this curfew while addressing the nation on Thursday evening. He suggested the initiative as a precautionary measure against the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and requested every citizen and state governments to follow it religiously. Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Agnihotri, R Madhavan and others have hailed his decision and thought of it as a way of showing gratitude for the ones who’ve bravely treated the victims tirelessly. Check out their reactions. Coronavirus Effect! Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja in Self-Quarantine After Returning From Their London Trip.

  Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgn

R Madhavan

Shabana Azmi

Vivek Agnihotri

Rahul Dev

"This Sunday, 22nd March from 7 am to 9 pm, all countrymen will have to follow 'Janta Curfew'," he said while also adding that "Resolve and restraint is the need of the hour. Social distancing is a must." WHO had earlier classified Europe as the new epicentre for the virus after China stopped reporting the cases in big numbers. Italy is currently facing its worst crisis followed by Iran.