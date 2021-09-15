Singer Jasleen Royal is getting appreciated for her vocals on the recent track 'Ranjha'. While this is not the first song which has brought her fame, she wants to continue reaching heights to inspire more girls. "I just try to do my best. I hope I am able to inspire young girls to pick up the guitar and sing their hearts out and create art," Jasleen tells IANS. Sang Rahiyo: Jasleen Royal Opens Up About Her New Song on Long-Distance Relationships.

The singer, who has playbacked in movies such as Veere Di Wedding, Hichki, Phillauri and Gully Boy believes that only recently, female singers are being given their due. "There definitely is a gap since females started working really late. Our society has been really patriarchal so we are now catching up," says Jasleen. Jasleen Royal Wanted to Be a Cricketer in Her Early Days; Singer Reveals She Was More of a Bowler.

The young singer reveals that actor Sidharth Malhotra really liked her track 'Ranjha', before it was finalised for his film. "Siddharth had personally loved this song and wanted it for his film. He has a great ear for music. To make it so appealing visually I give all the credit to my director and music supervisor at Dharma," she says.

