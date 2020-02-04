Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 4: Saif Ali Khan's Film Holds Well, Earns Rs 14.86 Crore

Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It was the big Monday yesterday which breaks or makes films generally and in Jawaani Jaaneman's case, it turned out to be just about okay. The film saw a drop which happens on weekdays but it shouldn't have been so because it needs a big push at the box office to have a respectable end total. The film earned Rs 2.03 crore on First Monday taking the toll to Rs 14.86 crore. It needs to keep the trending at the same level all through the week and wait for a jump probably in the second weekend. There are new movies releasing this week but there may not be a big contest here if it manages to interest the audience. Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman Beats The Lifetime Collection Of Chef, Kaalakaandi And Laal Kaptaan In Just Two Days!

Interestingly, despite low numbers, Jawaani Jaaneman has given Saif Ali Khan a real box office push. The film is trending far better than all his last solo releases. It is also benefitting the director of the film Nitin Kakkar. This is his biggest hit as of now.

#JawaaniJaaneman maintains decent hold on Day 4... Target audience [metros] key contributors... Needs to maintain at similar levels from Tue-Thu for a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 14.86 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2020

Hopefully, Jawaani Jaaneman will be able to see a hike in the collection on the second Saturday as it is a true-blue urban story with a lot of quirks.