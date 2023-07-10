Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Monday, unveiled the prevue of his upcoming action thriller film Jawan. Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the prevue which he captioned, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Jawan, promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcased stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. The prevue began with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before. Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track 'Beqarar Karke' in a bald look, the film promises to be full of surprises. Jawan Prevue Out! From Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara to Deepika Padukone – Best Moments of Starcast From Atlee's Actioner in Pics.

Directed by Atlee, known for delivering a series of successful films, brings his directorial prowess to Jawan. Adding to the excitement is the captivating background score and tracks composed by Anirudh, known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest films in recent times. Jawan also features 'The King Khan rap, a high-energy and captivating track, by the Grammy-nominated and extremely popular artist Raja Kumari, which is also featured in the prevue. Jawan is going to be SRK's second release after his comeback after 4 years. The film is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true pan-India film. The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Jawan Prevue: Netizens Commend Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara in First Glimpse of Atlee’s Film, Say It’s ‘Worth the Wait’!.

Jawan is set to hit the theatres on September 7. Soon after the makers unveiled the prevue, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.Several B-town celebs also showered praises on the prevue.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "BHAI!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster. And @atlee47 you've done it again!!!! Wowwww, can't wait #Jawan." Huma Qureshi wrote, "Fire only one @iamsrk. @atlee47 killed it."

During his popular #AskSRK session, the actor earlier shared his experience of working with Nayanthara, Vijay and director Atlee. Talking about Nayanthara, the actor wrote, "She is lovely....too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure. #Jawan." While talking about the 'Master' actor he tweeted, "He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor. Learnt a lot from Vijay." The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara, Vijay and director Atlee. Jawan Prevue: After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan Brings Another Massy Entertainer Co-Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara (Watch Video).

Check Out Jawan's Prevue Here:

Sharing his experience of working with Atlee, he said, "Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun. #Jawan."

Jawan is going to be SRK's second release after his comeback after 4 years. He also revealed what he loved the most about the film. "For me at least it's a new kind of a genre. An Atlee special and the marriage of trying to bring two ways of making films in tandem," he tweeted. As the film is going to be multilingual, a user asked King Khan, "did Atlee made you learn Tamil #Jawan #AskSRK" to which he replied, "Atlee and Anirudh made me do a few song lines (lip synch ) in Tamil....hope I got them right." Apart from Jawan, King Khan will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film Dunki is still awaited.