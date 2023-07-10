The trailer of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is creating a massive buzz. The trailer which is being called the textbook of mass cinema by the netizens is also receiving flak from a certain section of the Internet users for copying from earlier hit films. The Twitterati extracted the shots from the trailer and compared it with the previous films pointing to Atlee's alleged inspirations. One user on Twitter posted the shots from Jawan trailer next to the identical shots from films like Aparichit, Baahubali, the Salman Khan-starrer Bodyguard and the Marvel series Moon Knight. The user wrote: "Your thoughts on Atlee getting inspiration from other movies for Jawan." Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's Intense Look Will Take Your Breath Away, Karan Johar and Sujoy Ghosh React.

Another person on the Internet, put up a picture of the Prabhas-starrer upcoming film Salaar as well alongside other pictures and jokes that Jawan will have collective flavours of Korean, Bhojpuri and South Indian cinema. The user wrote: "Even #Salaar is harmed in #JawanPrevue. Brother @Atlee_dir what have you done? How did you even think to conclude so many films from different industries that too in 2 minutes glimpse? Prepare to see south Korean, Bhojpuri, and nollywood movies in 2hrs on 7th September (sic)."Jawan Prevue Out! From Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara to Deepika Padukone – Best Moments of Starcast From Atlee's Actioner in Pics.

A third user wrote: "This is really alarming and brings shame to mainstream industry like bollywood. I understand SRK went through a bad phase but he shouldn't have shown such desperation for a clean hit by doing plagiarised film like #Jawan #JawanPrevue @iamsrk should tend an apology on this (sic)." While many users accused Atlee of copying the frames, some also supported the director’s freedom of expression. One user said: "Even Quentin Tarantino's films feature references and exact shots from famous films. One should wait and see the whole movie to understand the context in which the shots have been used."

