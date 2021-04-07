Bollywood veteran Jeetendra turned 79 on Wednesday and his daughter, producer Ekta Kapoor, wished him a very happy birthday in her new Instagram post. Calling him the "wind beneath" her wings, Ekta wrote about how she has learnt so much from her dad. She also spoke about his support when she decided to become a producer. Jeetendra Birthday Special: Not Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan, But The Veteran Actor Is The King Of Remakes – Here’s How.

"Happie bday papa! U r d wind beneath My wings!!! U helped me grow n supported me when I chose to b a producer ! Love is acceptance u taught me that ! Love u," wrote Ekta. According to reports, the family will have an intimate celebration this year due to the lockdown in Mumbai and the second wave of Covid-19. Throwback: Hrithik Roshan Leads The Pack Of Kids Dancing With Jeetendra In Apna Bana Lo (Watch Video).

Ekta Kapoor's Birthday Post For Father Jeetendra

Jeetendra has enjoyed a vast fan following since the 1960s and has acted in over 200 films in his career. He is known for his performances in many films, the prominent ones being Farz, Himmatwala, Tohfa and Sanjog. He is also known as the Jumping Jack of Bollywood due to his signature dance steps.

