Jeetendra may not have been as popular as Amitabh Bachchan or Rajesh Khanna but the actor had a charm that was unmissable. Many remember him for his strange but amusing dance moves. He is called the jumping jack for nothing. Remember Dhal gaya din? Jeetendra established himself as an actor of merit when he worked in Gulzar's Kushboo, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Parichay and more. But what stands out in his filmography is his involvement with remakes. Jeetendra had found out his niche and his audience. He didn't shy away from catering to the masses in the 80s and even was one of the rare actors from bygone era to have a commendable presence in the 90s movies.
The craze for remakes perhaps started with Farz which was Jeetendra's first blockbuster and was also a remake of Telugu spy thriller Goodachari 116 (1967). Since then the list has been endless. Apparently, out of 200 odd films that Jeetendra has done, 75 of them are remakes. Here's a list of his movies and their originals:
Jeene Ki Raah - Remake of Bratuku Teruvu
Jigri Dost - Remake of Govula Gopanna
Khilona - Remake of Punarjanma (1963)
Waris - Remake of Naan
Himmat - Remake of Adrustavanthulu
Jawab - Remake of Sabhash Suri
Humjoli - Reamke of Panakkara Kudumbam
Ek Nari Ek Brahmachari - Remake of Brahmachari
Caravan - Based on Girl on the Run
Shaadi Ke Baad - Remake of Pelli Chesi Choodu
Bhai Ho To Aisa - Remake of Aastiparulu
Parichay - Inspired by The Sound of Music.
Gehri Chaal - Remade as Vaira Nenjam
Jaise Ko Taisa- Remake of Bhale Jodi
Bidaai - Remake of Thalla ? Pellama?
Dulhan - Remake of Sharda
Naagin - Inspired by French film The Bride Wore Black
Suntan - Remake of Tata Manavadu
Udhar Ka Sindur - Remake of Manushullo Devudu
Jay Vijay - Remake of Chikkadu Dorakadu
Dildaar - Remake of Soggadu
Karmayogi - Remade as Nipputo Chelagaatam
Dil Aur Deewar - Remake of Jeevana Tarangalu
Swarg Narak - Swargam Narakam
Lok Parlok - Remake of Yamagola
The Burning Train - Inspired by The Bullet Train
Takkar - Remake of Devudu Chesina Manushulu
Jyoti Bane Jwala - Remake of Katakataala Rudraiah
Judaai - Remake of Aalu Magalu
Nishana - Remake of Vetagaadu
Maang Bharo Saajna - Remake of Karthika Deepam
Dhuan - Remake of Chase a Crooked Shadow
Jyothi - Remake of Ardhangi
Pyaasa Saawan - Remake of Yedanthasthula Meda
Ek Hi Bhool - Remake of Mouna Geethangal
Meri Awaaz Suno - Remake of Antha
Raksha - Remake of Rahasya Gudachari
Mehendi Rang Layegi - Remake of Gorintaku
Farz Aur Kanoon - Remake of Kondaveeti Simham
Raaste Pyar ke - Remake of Dasara Bullodu
Himmatwala - Remake of Ooriki Monagadu
Prem Tapasya - Remake of Premabhishekam
Jaani Dost - Remake of Adavi Simhalu
Justice Chaudhry - Remake of Justice Chowdary
Mawaali - Remake of Chuttalunnaru Jagratha
Tohfa -Remake of Devata
Yeh Desh -Remake of Ee Nadu
Maqsad - Remake of Mundadugu
Qaidi - Remake of Khaidi
Kaamyab - Remake of Shakthi
Haisiyat - Remake of Sita Ramulu
Zakhmi Sher -Remake of Bobbili Puli
Hoshiyar - Remake of Kirayi Rowdylu
Balidaan - Remake of Balidanam
Haqeeqat -Remake of Neti Bharatam
Pataal Bhairavi - Remake of Patala Bhairavi
Sarfarosh - Remake of Sardar Papa Rayudu
Mera Saathi - Remake of Dharmatmudu
Sanjog - Remake of Jeevana Jyothi
Dharm Adhikari - Remake of Bobbili Brahmanna
Aag Aur Shola - Remake of Uyirullavarai Usha
Swarag Se Sundar - Remake of Thalli Prema
Singhasan - Remake of Simhasanam
Suhagan - Remake of Enkeyo Ketta Kural
Ghar Sansar - Remake of Maga Maharaju
Sadaa Suhagan - Remake of Dheerga Sumangali
Dosti Dushmaani - Remake of Mugguru Mitrulu
Aisa Pyaar Kahaan - Remake of Rakta Sambandham
Majaal - Remake of Sravana Sandhya
Aulad - Remake of Maa Babu
Himmat Aur Mehnat - Remake of Pachani Samsaram
Mulzim - Remake of Muddai
Kanwarlal - Remake of Rajavinte Makan
New Delhi - Remake of New Delhi
Dav Pech - Remake of Roshagadu
Amiri Gareebi - Remake of Makutamleni Maharaju
Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai - Remake of En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan
Jai Shiv Shankar - Remake of Vartha
Thanedar - Remake of Mayadari Krishnudu
Santan - Remake of Surigadu
Tahqiqat -Remake of Post Mortem
Udhaar Ki Zindagi - Remake of Seetharamaiah Gari Manavaralu
Ghar Ki Izzat - Remake of Kula Deivam
Chupp - Remake of Tarka
It's interesting with every decade Jeetendra's remakes saw him transitioning into mature and character-driven roles.
