Jeetendra may not have been as popular as Amitabh Bachchan or Rajesh Khanna but the actor had a charm that was unmissable. Many remember him for his strange but amusing dance moves. He is called the jumping jack for nothing. Remember Dhal gaya din? Jeetendra established himself as an actor of merit when he worked in Gulzar's Kushboo, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Parichay and more. But what stands out in his filmography is his involvement with remakes. Jeetendra had found out his niche and his audience. He didn't shy away from catering to the masses in the 80s and even was one of the rare actors from bygone era to have a commendable presence in the 90s movies.

The craze for remakes perhaps started with Farz which was Jeetendra's first blockbuster and was also a remake of Telugu spy thriller Goodachari 116 (1967). Since then the list has been endless. Apparently, out of 200 odd films that Jeetendra has done, 75 of them are remakes. Here's a list of his movies and their originals:

Jeene Ki Raah - Remake of Bratuku Teruvu

Jigri Dost - Remake of Govula Gopanna

Khilona - Remake of Punarjanma (1963)

Waris - Remake of Naan

Himmat - Remake of Adrustavanthulu

Jawab - Remake of Sabhash Suri

Humjoli - Reamke of Panakkara Kudumbam

Ek Nari Ek Brahmachari - Remake of Brahmachari

Caravan - Based on Girl on the Run

Shaadi Ke Baad - Remake of Pelli Chesi Choodu

Bhai Ho To Aisa - Remake of Aastiparulu

Parichay - Inspired by The Sound of Music.

Gehri Chaal - Remade as Vaira Nenjam

Jaise Ko Taisa- Remake of Bhale Jodi

Bidaai - Remake of Thalla ? Pellama?

Dulhan - Remake of Sharda

Naagin - Inspired by French film The Bride Wore Black

Suntan - Remake of Tata Manavadu

Udhar Ka Sindur - Remake of Manushullo Devudu

Jay Vijay - Remake of Chikkadu Dorakadu

Dildaar - Remake of Soggadu

Karmayogi - Remade as Nipputo Chelagaatam

Dil Aur Deewar - Remake of Jeevana Tarangalu

Swarg Narak - Swargam Narakam

Lok Parlok - Remake of Yamagola

The Burning Train - Inspired by The Bullet Train

Takkar - Remake of Devudu Chesina Manushulu

Jyoti Bane Jwala - Remake of Katakataala Rudraiah

Judaai - Remake of Aalu Magalu

Nishana - Remake of Vetagaadu

Maang Bharo Saajna - Remake of Karthika Deepam

Dhuan - Remake of Chase a Crooked Shadow

Jyothi - Remake of Ardhangi

Pyaasa Saawan - Remake of Yedanthasthula Meda

Ek Hi Bhool - Remake of Mouna Geethangal

Meri Awaaz Suno - Remake of Antha

Raksha - Remake of Rahasya Gudachari

Mehendi Rang Layegi - Remake of Gorintaku

Farz Aur Kanoon - Remake of Kondaveeti Simham

Raaste Pyar ke - Remake of Dasara Bullodu

Himmatwala - Remake of Ooriki Monagadu

Prem Tapasya - Remake of Premabhishekam

Jaani Dost - Remake of Adavi Simhalu

Justice Chaudhry - Remake of Justice Chowdary

Mawaali - Remake of Chuttalunnaru Jagratha

Tohfa -Remake of Devata

Yeh Desh -Remake of Ee Nadu

Maqsad - Remake of Mundadugu

Qaidi - Remake of Khaidi

Kaamyab - Remake of Shakthi

Haisiyat - Remake of Sita Ramulu

Zakhmi Sher -Remake of Bobbili Puli

Hoshiyar - Remake of Kirayi Rowdylu

Balidaan - Remake of Balidanam

Haqeeqat -Remake of Neti Bharatam

Pataal Bhairavi - Remake of Patala Bhairavi

Sarfarosh - Remake of Sardar Papa Rayudu

Mera Saathi - Remake of Dharmatmudu

Sanjog - Remake of Jeevana Jyothi

Dharm Adhikari - Remake of Bobbili Brahmanna

Aag Aur Shola - Remake of Uyirullavarai Usha

Swarag Se Sundar - Remake of Thalli Prema

Singhasan - Remake of Simhasanam

Suhagan - Remake of Enkeyo Ketta Kural

Ghar Sansar - Remake of Maga Maharaju

Sadaa Suhagan - Remake of Dheerga Sumangali

Dosti Dushmaani - Remake of Mugguru Mitrulu

Aisa Pyaar Kahaan - Remake of Rakta Sambandham

Majaal - Remake of Sravana Sandhya

Aulad - Remake of Maa Babu

Himmat Aur Mehnat - Remake of Pachani Samsaram

Mulzim - Remake of Muddai

Kanwarlal - Remake of Rajavinte Makan

New Delhi - Remake of New Delhi

Dav Pech - Remake of Roshagadu

Amiri Gareebi - Remake of Makutamleni Maharaju

Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai - Remake of En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan

Jai Shiv Shankar - Remake of Vartha

Thanedar - Remake of Mayadari Krishnudu

Santan - Remake of Surigadu

Tahqiqat -Remake of Post Mortem

Udhaar Ki Zindagi - Remake of Seetharamaiah Gari Manavaralu

Ghar Ki Izzat - Remake of Kula Deivam

Chupp - Remake of Tarka

It's interesting with every decade Jeetendra's remakes saw him transitioning into mature and character-driven roles.

