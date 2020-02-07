Ayyappanum Koshiyum Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon Starrer Is A Mass Entertainer, Say Twitterati!

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There have been numerous films released on February 7 across industries. This weekend has indeed turned out to be a film fest for movie buffs. For Mollywood movie lovers, here’s another intriguing watch starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead. Sachy’s film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, has released today and many have managed to watch the film. Both the lead actors are brilliant actors and have been winning hearts with their performances. Be it any role, these two have aced it, and they done it once again in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Jaanu Movie Review: Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni’s Romantic Drama Receives Thumbs Up from Twitterati.

The Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum has been declared as a mass entertainer by Twitterati. It revolves around a man named Koshy Kurien (Prithviraj Sukumaran), who is a retired havildar, heading towards Ooty with bottles of liquor via Attappadi, a non-liquor zone. He gets arrested by SI Ayyappan Nair’s (Biju Menon) subordinates and the battle between the duo begins from there. One will get to see how their egos lead to all kinds of trouble. But the characters, Koshy and Ayyappan, have entertained the audiences thoroughly. Let’s take a look at the reviews shared by Twitterati. Seeru Movie Review: Critics Impressed With Jiiva, Varun and Riya Suman’s Action Thriller.

Perfect Mix Of Thrill And Emotions

#AyyappanumKoshiyum Highly thrilling and well executed movie with perfect mix of thrill and emotions.Heavy performances from @PrithviOfficial and#BijuMenon makes it a must watch.#Sachy delivers another promising entertainer from a wafer thin plot. Another blockbusterof the year pic.twitter.com/vY1Y5PG0Gc — Rajeesh Amr (@RajeeshAmr) February 7, 2020

Blockbuster

#AyyappanumKoshiyum Another Top Class Stuff From Sachy the Writer this time the director also joins the fun. @PrithviOfficial Getting into the league of his own While #BijuMenon Owns the screen. Every other Cast Including #Ranjith 👌. Blockbuster.....🔥 pic.twitter.com/mAGLMQm1sc — V. A r a v i n d (@False_09_) February 7, 2020

Sachy Does The Trick Again

#AyyappanumKoshiyum Yes.#Sachy does the trick again.Another good Entertainer film from the Trio's. Tremendous Perfomance from @PrithviOfficial & #BijuMenon.Special Congrats to them for accepting the role.All the Supporting Casts done justice to their roles.Go & Support Good films pic.twitter.com/XbJgDC1mEp — VibinVijay Panicker (@VibinVijay03) February 7, 2020

Realistic Mass Entertainer

#AyyappanumKoshiyum ; A Good Realistic Mass Entertainer With Terrific Competitive Perfo From #Prithvi & #BijuMenon 👌 Good Dialogues & BGM'S By #JakesBejoy#Renjith Stuns Out A Mass Perfo With Limited Presence Overall A Well Made Treat By #Sachy 3.5/5👌 pic.twitter.com/xb9HLgKJs4 — Akshay SK (@akshaym1785_m) February 7, 2020

Well Executed Movie

#AyyappanumKoshiyum - Well Executed One 👏#Prithviraj - #BijuMenon Combo 👌 Mass Action, Punch Dialogues, Superb BGM 👍 Directed and Written by #Sachi ❤️ Theatre Watch Highly Recommended Rating 3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/mJYzPwA56t — RJ Media (@RJMediaOfficial) February 7, 2020

A Typical Attappadi Mass Character

Watched #Ayyappanumkoshiyum It's a war between Ayyappan & Koshi Ayyappan & Koshy are the backbone of the film . The performance of both was good. Especially Ayyappan , a typical Attappadi Mass Character 👌🏻@PrithviOfficial @Poffactio 👇 pic.twitter.com/JXBVLOXSIH — ╾━╤デ╦︻ јσву јσнη (@joby_john_offl) February 7, 2020

Watch The Trailer Of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Below:

Ayyappanum Koshiyum also starred Ranjith, Gowri Nandha, Sabumon Abdusamad in key roles. Produced under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Picture Company, let’s see how much mints today. Keep watching this space for more updates from the entertainment industry!