Devashish Makhija helms Joram, a 2023 Indian thriller produced by Zee Studios, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Smita Tambe. Bajpayee leads as a fugitive fighting to survive in the gripping trailer. Joram signifies the third collaboration between Bajpayee and Makhija, following their acclaimed work in Bhonsle (2018) and the viral sensation Taandav (2016). The film promises a propulsive narrative, amplifying the anticipation for this intense cinematic offering. Joram Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Battles for Survival in This Gripping Film (Watch Video).

Now, before the release of movie. Lets take a look at some of the key details of the movie below:

Cast: Joram is helmed by Devashish Makhija and has Manoj Bajpayee ,Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Smita Tambe in lead roles.

Plot: Devashish Makhija, known for titling his films after protagonists, follows suit with Joram, akin to his debut Oonga. While both draw names from young characters, they defy the label of children's films. Joram tackles pressing political, social, and economic issues. However, Makhija amplifies the narrative, crafting it as a gripping revenge saga, intertwining a cat-and-mouse pursuit and survival thriller. The film crescendos with heightened action and emotion, culminating in a tension-filled finale, promising an edge-of-your-seat experience melding drama and intensity.

Watch Joram Trailer Here:

Release Date: Manoj Bajpayee's Joram will hit the theatres on December 8, 2023.

Review: The reviews for Joram are not out yet. LatestLY will update as soon as they are out.

