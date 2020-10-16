Indian cinema has not had a breakthrough in the horror genre. Apart from one or two movies like Tumbbad and Pari, makers are often busy producing movies like Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship and Raaz Reboot. Here comes a movie that looks promising from the trailer. Netflix will release Kaali Khuhi on October 30 - if only Halloween was relevant in India, this would be a perfect date. The footage of the film paints a grim picture. The horrors in Kaali Khuhi will go beyond monstrous creatures and spirit and ghosts. Humans seem to be the worse evil here. Kaali Khuhi Teaser: Shabana Azmi’s Horror Drama To Release Ahead Of Halloween 2020 On Netflix (Watch Video).

Kaali Khuhi boasts of a stellar cast - Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson, Sanjeeda Sheikh, along with Riva Arora. Satydeep Mishra is also there in the trailer, but the about section doesn't mention his name. Kaali Khuhi is the first feature-length directorial for Terrie Samundra. Evil Eye Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra-Produced Horror Film Gets Mixed Reactions From the Critics.

The synopsis of the film reads, "The grimy past of a village in Punjab has come back to haunt its dwellers. Female infanticide and prejudice have taken a toll on the spirit of the village in the form of mysterious deaths of its residents. It is up to Shivangi, a 10-year-old girl, to fight this ominous presence and save her family."

Watch The Trailer for Kaali Khuhi Here:

The presence of kids always makes horror movies eerier. It is something about seeing such young souls in peril that make you squirm. Here, a child is a protagonist, so, of course, stakes are high. In just 1 minute 30 seconds, the Kaali Khuhi trailer manages to infuse enough eerieness in the atmosphere, that fans of the horror genre will set a reminder for the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).