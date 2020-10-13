Executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, scary film, Evil Eye, has begun streaming on Amazon Prime. The movie produced by the master of new-age horror, Blumhouse Productions, centres on an Indian family. The story is also rooted in Indian culture, folklore and superstitions. "Trust your mother's instincts", the tagline of the film reads. You'd immediately know how Indian the movie will be. Directed by Rajeev and Elan Dassani, the movie stars Sarita Choudhury and Sunita Mani as the mother-daughter duo at the thick of the psychological horror. The critics have varying opinions about the film, which is a good thing. Evil Eye Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Produced Spooky Thriller Is Unimaginative and Dull.

The Guardian pointed out that Evil Eye is based on the Audible series, but doesn't translate well on screen. "The trickiness here is the source material: Madhuri Shekar’s audio play, which was told almost entirely in phone conversations and voicemails. It does not translate naturally to the screen, imposing a tension-sapping metronomic alternation between scenes set in India and the US, and dialogue-heavy slugging matches between mother and daughter drag the film deep into the melodrama zone. With scant visual bite, perhaps it should’ve been called Evil Ear," they wrote.

IndieWire was also not too impressed by the film: "....while “Evil Eye” packs plenty of compelling cultural specificity inside its frames, it never attempts to dig any deeper into the wider world of that stuff that would scare anyone." The Babysitter: Killer Queen Movie Review - Critics Pan Bella Thorne's Netflix Horror Comedy.

Hindustan Times wrote, "At roughly 90 minutes long, Evil Eye isn’t the most taxing of experiences. And despite some heavy themes — more than a horror picture, it’s really about trauma — it doesn’t feel overwhelming."

Watch The Trailer of Evil Eye Here:

The Hollywood Reporter praised the editing, background score, visual style and the actors. The publication said that the film "is a taut thriller that remains engrossing, deftly blending elements of romance, cultural division and supernatural menace into a family drama with a poignant mother-daughter focus. It's also a handy reminder that when in danger, tossing a handful of chilli powder in the eyes of your aggressor is a smart move."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).