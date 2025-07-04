Kaalidhar Laapata Movie Review: Another week, another remake for Bollywood. This time, it's the turn of the delightful 2019 Tamil social dramedy KD, which explored the tender bond between an 80-year-old man and a street-smart orphan boy, bound by the old man's love for biryani. To her credit, Madhumita, the director of the original, returns to helm the Hindi remake titled Kaalidhar Laapata. ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’: Abhishek Bachchan Announces His New Film Just a Day After Dropping Cryptic Post About ‘Missing Everyone’.

Kaalidhar Laapata isn’t a frame-by-frame adaptation of KD, unlike many recent remakes, and the casting choices - particularly the lead - signal an effort to reinterpret rather than replicate. But does this reimagining justify its existence? Or make it better?

'Kaalidhar Laapata' Movie Review - The Plot

Kaalidhar is a middle-aged, unmarried man suffering from dementia (or possibly Alzheimer's - it's left somewhat vague) and is treated as a burden by his younger brothers. Manipulating him into transferring his property to them, they then attempt to get rid of him. When their murder attempt fails, they take him to the Kumbh Mela, intending to abandon him. Ironically, Kaalidhar ends up getting lost on his own and overhears his siblings confessing their real intentions.

Watch the Trailer of 'Kaalidhar Laapata':

Heartbroken, he boards a random bus that drops him in a quiet village, where he meets Ballu, a mischievous and savvy orphan. Though their relationship starts off rocky, a gradual and endearing bond forms between them. Bullu teaches Kaalidhar how to read and write, and helps him earn enough to enjoy his favourite meal - biryani. He even rechristens the older man as KD (a nod to the original film's title). Meanwhile, his opportunistic family now wants him back after their forged property documents are destroyed in a fire.

'Kaalidhar Laapata' Movie Review - Similarities and Differences

At the heart of the film lies the dynamic between Kaalidhar and Ballu. There’s a gentle sweetness in how their relationship develops, although it treads familiar ground. What elevates this thread is the standout performance by Daivik Baghel, the young actor playing Ballu, who effortlessly steals the show. The Hindi remake leans more into emotional nuance than the Tamil original, which had a lighter, more playful tone. Unfortunately, this heightened sentimentality often feels forced, making the film feel like it’s on a predictable, over-engineered path.

A Still From Kaalidhar Laapata

As mentioned earlier, the Hindi remake introduces significant changes beyond tone. Most notably, the lead character is no longer an 80-year-old man, but a middle-aged one, played by Abhishek Bachchan. This decision may have been made to enhance commercial viability - despite the film’s direct OTT release - but it changes the core dynamic of the story considerably and that doesn't bode all well for the remake.

The script adapts accordingly: the inclusion of dementia and the Kumbh Mela setting makes sense in establishing Kaalidhar's need to be away from his family, who sees him as a burden (in KD, the elderly protagonist flees after discovering his family's euthanasia plan). These adjustments are logical on paper, yet they feel eerily familiar, especially since Vanvaas - a film with a strikingly similar premise - was released just a few months ago. The changes also adds more sentimental melodrama in the film that brings down the pacing at places. ‘Vanvaas’ Movie Review: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma’s Family Drama is Trapped in Its Outdated Story-Telling!

'Kaalidhar Laapata' Movie Review - Abhishek Bachchan's Decent Performance Yet a Miscast

And even with the altered premise, Bachchan feels like a miscast. Changing the character to a 40-year-old man (a missing poster confirms his age) didn't bode well with the requirements of the role, which demands a gravitas that an older actor might have naturally brought. Someone like an Anupam Kher or Naseeruddin Shah could have easily brought to the role. While Abhishek's restrained performance fits his recent pattern of underplaying characters, he does deliver strongly in a confrontational scene with his brothers.

A Still From Kaalidhar Laapata

The remake also introduces a third-act romantic subplot, with Kaalidhar reconnecting with a former love (played by Nimrat Kaur). While not poorly executed (and it even explains his obsession for biriyani), this detour dilutes the emotional focus of the central relationship between Kaalidhar and Bullu, especially as the climax draws near. That said, the film does offer a more satisfying resolution for Kaalidhar’s character arc, giving him a moment of personal triumph with his family.

A Still From Kaalidhar Laapata

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays a compassionate lost-and-found officer at the Kumbh Mela, who takes it upon himself to search for Kaalidhar. Though well-acted, this subplot strains credibility - why would a civilian, not even a cop, go to such lengths (despite the explanation given) while the family fails to involve the actual police?

Amit Trivedi’s music is pleasant, with a couple of tracks standing out and deserving more attention than they’ve received.

'Kaalidhar Laapata' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Kaalidhar Laapata is a sincere remake that tries to reimagine KD for a wider Hindi-speaking audience, and while it occasionally succeeds (due to the depiction of the central relationship), it stumbles in trying to strike a balance between emotional weight and narrative freshness. Kaalidhar Laapata is streaming on Zee5.

Rating: 2.0

