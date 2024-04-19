Kaam Chalu Hai Movie Review: Rajpal Yadav takes the lead in Palaash Mucchal's Kaam Chalu Hai, which is based on a real-life figure from Maharashtra's Sangli district. A tragic family drama that the film is, the standout feature of Kaam Chalu Hai is its concise runtime of just 122 minutes. However, despite commendable performances from Rajpal Yadav and Gia Manek, the film strains itself to reach this duration. Embark on a Riveting Journey: 'Kaam Chalu Hai' Trailer Review.

Manoj Patil (played by Rajpal Yadav) enjoys a content family life with his wife Radha (portrayed by Gia Manek) and their school-going daughter Gudiya (played by Kurangi Vijayshri Nagraj), despite their modest means. Manoj harbours ambitions for Gudiya to excel as a cricketer and intends to send her to Mumbai to pursue her dreams. However, fate intervenes, thwarting their plans. Whether or not one is familiar with the true events or has viewed the film's trailer, the signs of impending tragedy are unmistakable.

Watch the Trailer of Kaam Chalu Hai:

With two songs depicting their familial bond and numerous cloying moments interspersed throughout, you can sense the inevitable catastrophe is just around the corner, which manifests in the form of a treacherous pothole. By the time this tragedy unfolds, more than half of the film has elapsed.

A Still From Kaam Chalu Hai

Still, Kaam Chalu Hai refuses to hasten its pace. A song depicting the final rites of a character slows down the visuals for added emotional weight, yet it exacerbates the tedium of an already prolonged film. The remainder of the plot follows the couple coping with their loss and their struggle to attain justice. There are moments when the director opts for static frames, allowing Rajpal and Giaa's performances to shine. However, the melodramatic treatment tests the viewer's patience.

A Still From Kaam Chalu Hai

As the couple began to pursue justice amidst their trauma, I anticipated Kaam Chalu Hai to elevate its trajectory. Particularly after their confrontation with the road contractor, Shreyash Pandit. Instead, these segments are hastily skimmed through. Even the incident that propelled the real-life inspiration into newspaper headlines is relegated to the final minutes.

Final Thoughts on Kaam Chalu Hai

An overdramatic and over-theatrical drama, Kaam Chalu Hai is only notable for the performances of Yadav and Manek. The film may have its heart in the right place and raises a pertinent social concern, but mawkish treatment makes it pretty redundant. Kaam Chalu Hai is streaming on Zee5.

Rating: 1.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).