Actress Kajol is back in India and has expressed her love for the nation. Kajol posted a boomerang video taken during the shoot of her recent release Tribhanga. She is seen dressed in classical dance wear. Tribhanga Teaser: Kajol’s Display of Multi Emotions Take Centre Stage, Film to Release on Netflix on January 15 (Watch Video).

"I'M BAAAAAAACCCKK! In all my desi glory #lovemycountry #home #noplacelikehome," she wrote. Kajol did not reveal where she was travelling lately. The OTT film, Tribhanga, is directed by Renuka Shahane. Tribhanga: Renuka Shahane-Directed Netflix Film, Starring Kajol, Heads for Digital Release in January 2021?

Check Out Kajol's Instagram Post Below:

The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol's on-screen daughter.

