Bollywood actress Kajol has said that she is "facing one of the toughest trials" and is taking a break from social media. On Friday (June 9), Kajol archived all her pictures from Instagram, which means she has temporarily hidden her pictures. She just has one post, which reads, "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." She wrote for the caption, "Taking a break from social media." Kajol Announces Break From Social Media, The Good Wife Star Reveals the Reason.

It is not known why she is taking a break, however, fans claim that this is promotional strategy for her upcoming project The Good Wife. However, many even showed support to the actress. "Sending you all my love. Take your time. We will be here," said one. Another wrote: "Waiting for your comeback." One professed love and said: "We love you." A user called it "You are my best motivation." Selena Gomez Quits Social Media After Becoming Most Followed Female Celebrity on Instagram With 382 Million Followers.

Kajol Takes Break from Social Media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The Indian adaptation of The Good Wife titled The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka has Kajol playing the role of a lawyer. The original series, The Good Wife, was created by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2023 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).