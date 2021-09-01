Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday shared that the team of her upcoming horror comedy Kakuda has finished its shooting schedule in Bhuj, Gujarat.Backed by Ronnie Screwvala, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Kakuda went on floors in July. Sinha took to her Instagram Story and posted photos from the film's wrap up party in Bhuj. "Bhuj schedule wrap for Kakuda," the actor wrote along with a video from the party. Kakuda: Sonakshi Sinha Shares a Glimpse From Sets of Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Horror-Comedy (See Pic).

According to the makers, Kakuda explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time and how three people are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition and love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, known for critically-acclaimed Marathi films "Classmates", "Mauli" and "Faster Fene". Kakuda: Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem Roped In for a Horror-Comedy; Filming Begins.

Kakuda has been written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the associate producer on the film. The film will be released digitally in 2022.

