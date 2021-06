Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Wednesday to express that the onset of June has ushered happy feelings, sparkling thoughts and new ideas compared to the tired and agitated feeling she had throughout the last two months. "Who all can feel a sudden gush of happy feelings, sparkling thoughts and new ideas with the beginning of June? Kangana Ranaut Spends Time With Family After Recovering From COVID-19 (See Pics).

There is a massive shift in how agitated and tired I felt through all of April and May. I am hopeful that this fizzy sparkling feeling will sustain..." Kangana posted on her Instagram Story. The actress, who recently said that she has recovered from Covid-19, took to social media a few days ago to share photographs where she can be seen spending time with her family. Kangana Ranaut Enjoys Champi From Mother at Her Beautiful Manali Home (See Pic).

In the pictures recently posted by the actress on Instagram, Kangana is seen hugging her mother, relaxing with sister Rangoli and spending time with her nephew and other family members. "Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi," Kangana had captioned the photographs.

