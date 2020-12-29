Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back in the city, and on Tuesday offered prayers at Mumba Devi and Shri Siddhivinayak temple. "The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba Devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra," tweeted Kangana from her verified account. Kangana Ranaut Clarifies Her Stand on Farm Bills and Innocent Farmers from Punjab (Watch Video)

This comes just a few months after Kangana was engaged in tension with the Maharashtra government after comparing Mumbai with PoK. It all began after the actress had compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and the administration to Taliban in her social media post earlier this year. Kangana Ranaut Takes Action Rehearsals for Dhakaad in Manali After Wrapping Up Thalaivi (Watch Video)

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Below:

The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sxT583P5w2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 29, 2020

Following this, her office in Bandra was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on September 9.

