Actor Sunny Deol took to social media to wish his son Karan Deol on his birthday. On Wednesday, the doting father posted a heartfelt video showing the father-son’s candid moments. The video captured several heartwarming and joyful moments shared by the Deol family during vacations and other cherished occasions. ‘Kya Ho Gaya’: Sunny Deol’s ‘Papa Missing U’ Post For Dharmendra Leaves Fans Worried About the Veteran Actor’s Well-Being.

The clip opens with Sunny Deol relaxing on a rooftop, surrounded by breathtaking snowy mountains and clouds. The actor playfully says, “Hi, we’re father and son here, sitting on the rooftop trying to catch these clouds.” The clip transitions into a series of heartwarming snapshots, showcasing the special bond between Sunny and his son, Karan. Some moments also include his younger son, Rajveer Deol, and Dharmendra.

View Sunny Deol 's Post:

In one of the clips, the Hero actor is seen motivating his son with heartfelt words, saying, "This is what it is. Nothing to worry about. Just do it. Okay, love you," before planting a tender kiss on Karan’s head. The post concludes with a video of Karan successfully completing the task in the mountains, cheered on by Sunny, who enthusiastically exclaims, "That was good… Wow, Rocky!”

Sharing this endearing video, Sunny wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday My Rocky! You are my pride and my heart.”

Karan Deol stepped into acting in 2019 with his debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, co-starring Sahher Bambba, and directed by his father, Sunny Deol.

Reports suggest that Karan’s next project will be Apne 2, featuring a powerhouse cast that includes his father Sunny Deol, grandfather Dharmendra, and uncle Bobby Deol. ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Completes 30 Years: From Sachin Tendulkar’s Muhurat Shot to Sunny Deol’s Dropped Cameo, 30 Facts About Aamir Khan-Salman Khan’s Cult Comedy That Might Fascinate You!.

On the other hand, Sunny is currently busy shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi’s movie Lahore 1947 alongside Preity Zinta. He also has an upcoming war drama Border 2 in the pipeline.

