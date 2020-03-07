Karan Johar Pokes Fun At Himself With a Hilarious Throwback Post Featuring Shah Rukh Khan (View Pic)

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar seems to have gone into a throwback mode this week but we are not complaining because he has been posting some hilarious stuff. After giving us an epic picture of Shah Rukh Khan shaking a leg on his Dil Se hit, "Chhaiya Chhaiya" at Sanjay Kapoor's sangeet, the filmmaker has now dropped another amazing picture with his best bud SRK. The director also seems to be on 'self trolling' mode as with his new post, the director took a dig at himself. Well, we are surely loving his throwback phase considering it is a rarity to find these old gems and thanks to the Takht director, we are getting these inside pictures. Shah Rukh Khan Owning the Dance Floor in This Throwback Picture Shared by Karan Johar From Sanjay Kapoor's Sangeet is Unmissable!

KJo's Saturday throwback post features him along with Shah Rukh Khan where the Zero actor is seen wiping his sweat while Karan looks all serious beside him. The director is not his lean self and hence 'self-trolled' himself in a hilarious caption writing, "I think bhai @iamsrk is sweating thinking of how to break the news to me that I need to hit a treadmill! #throwbacksaturday ! Meanwhile my expression is a result of discomfort from overeating!” The candid throwback picture is certainly a keeper given their expressions and we can't thank the filmmaker enough for posting that. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Karan Johar Groove to Kajra Re at Armaan Jain’s Wedding Reception and Boy We Are Impressed With Those Moves (Watch Video).

Check Out Karan Johar's Post Here:

The picture drew a lot of laughs from Karan's industry friends such as Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor among others who instantly reacted on his post with laughter emojis. At the same time, several of Karan's fans have been asking why the sudden throwbacks. Well, we are waiting to Shah Rukh Khan to leave a wittier response soon!