Mumbai, August 22: Karan Johar revealed that as a filmmaker, he wishes to "appeal to the collective consciousness of the audience". He shared that when he turned producer back in 2003 with "Kal ho Naa ho" his agenda was very clear- build the company and make the money so we can fund in-house entertainers and mainstream audience-friendly stories. KJo added that as a filmmaker as well, he always wanted to appease the gallery, along with getting acclaim and box office success; however, the priority was always box office.

"I have now been in the business 3 decades, and thoughts and ideologies have evolved … the need to entertain but also to in our own small way make societal changes or appeal to the collective consciousness of our audience base…(sic)," he wrote on his IG. Talking about his latest venture, "Dhadak 2", Karan shared that he is immensely proud of Shazia Iqbal for remaking a powerful film while giving it her voice. "I am grateful to her for allowing us @dharmamoviesa and @zeestudiosofficial (Umeshji is a pleasure to work with) to shine as producers and bask in the glory of so many opinion pieces, blogs, reviews, YouTube videos…. I am grateful to the entire cast and crew of this beautiful , strong and pertinent film of our times," KJo added. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Karan Johar Calls Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut ‘Absolute Blockbuster Material’ (View Post).

Lauding the cast, including leads Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, he added, "the entire cast is so spectacular and I am grateful to @siddhantchaturvedi @tripti_dimri for essaying their complexed and layered parts with such brilliance!!!! They were so so breathtaking!!! The entire cast has my heart." 19 Years of ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’: Karan Johar Celebrates 'KANK', Calls Film 'Bold, Brave and Full of Only Heart' (Watch Video).

Showing his gratitude to the "Dhadak 2" crew, Karan penned, "Thank you… @somenmishra for being such a strong pillar to the film and for bringing Shazia into our lives….. thank you @meenuaroraa9 for your supportive collaboration …. To my soldier and best friend @apoorva1972, who allows us to tell brave stories with abandon!!! To @marijkedesouza for keeping us on our toes and making sure of stability …To the music team helmed by @azeemdayani … shukriya! to our marketing team led by @kadamsid13 … to @niluferq and team HYPE for their beautiful energy .. to @sumitchawla77 for always being a silent strength on our best movies."

