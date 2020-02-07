Karan Johar’s Twins Roohi and Yash Turn 3 Today! Anushka Sharma Diana, Penty, Malaika Arora and Others Wish KJo’s Babies on Instagram (View Pics)

The Johars (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker-producer Karan Johar’s adorable twins, Yash and Roohi, have turned a year older on February 7, 2020. KJo hosted a grand pre-birthday bash for his babies (who are celebrating their 3rd birthday today), for which the leading celebs of B-town and their little munchkins were seen in attendance. The host of celebrities included Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya Naumi, Tusshar Kapoor with sister Ekta Kapoor and her son Ravie, Alia Bhatt, and many others. The star kids along with the twins were the limelight of this jungle-themed party. Taimur Ali Khan Getting His Face Painted and Turning Into a Little Simba at Karan Johar’s Twins’s Birthday Bash Is Making Us Go AWW (View Pic).

Karan Johar, who is super active on social media platforms, have shared some unseen family pics on Instagram that features his twins and mother. Karan is a single parent, but in this lovely post, he has also thanked his mother Hiroo Johar who co-parents Yash and Roohi. KJo’s heartfelt post read, “I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash.....” Diwali 2019: Karan Johar Twins in Matching Manish Malhotra Outfits With Kids, Yash and Roohi (View Pics).

The Happy Johars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 6, 2020 at 6:32pm PST

Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Nandita Mahtani, Diana Penty, Seema Khan, Sikandar Kher, Neha Dhupia, Soni Razdan, Maheep Kapoor, and many others are all hearts for the pics that Karan Johar has shared and they have also extended heartwarming birthday wishes to the twins. We wish KJo’s babies tons of love and happiness! Happy Birthday, Yash and Roohi!