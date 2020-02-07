Taimur Ali Khan Getting His Face Painted and Turning Into a Little Simba at Karan Johar’s Twins, Yash and Roohi’s Birthday Bash Is Making Us Go AWW (View Pic)

Taimur Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's kiddo, Taimur Ali Khan is all things LIT. A glimpse of the star kid on social media and fans go crazy about him. Be it the little nawab holidaying in the snow with his parents, just a regular 'baby's day out' or getting papped at the airport with mommy dearest, Tim Tim is a child whom you can only love and not hate. All that being said, we recently bumped into a cutesy picture of Taimur from Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi's birthday party and must say he looks adorable to the next level. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's Photoshoot Ahead of Armaan Jain's Wedding is a Blend of Cuteness and Glamour! (View Pics).

Sitting obediently and getting his face painted at the bash, Taimur's picture is the most amazing thing you will see on the internet today. Elaborating on the photo, looks like there was a face-painting stall at Yash-Roohi's party and Tim turned into a cute looking lion/simba there. The highlight of the picture is surely how the little munchkin is seen patiently posing. We wonder who is the photographer here, as bravo to him/her too. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Groove Onto Dhol Beats As Baaratis for Armaan Jain’s Wedding (Watch Video).

Check Out The Photo Of Taimur Below:

Meanwhile, Taimur recently made headlines for his fashionable stint at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding. In one of the videos, which had gone viral on the web, we also saw Saifeena along with their kiddo grooving on the dhol beats ad baaratis. Coming back to the face-painted photo of Tim, what's your take on the same? Did you like it or not? Let us know your views in the comment section below.