Karan Johar's darling twins Yash and Roohi turn four today (Feb 7). And to celebrate the occasion, daddy dearest did not keep calm and threw a birthday bash for his kids. Now, it's Karan's party and so it has to be extra-special you know! Many star kids were seen making their way to the filmmaker's residence and yus, it was truly a treat for the paparazzi. Considering how last year was dull due to the pandemic, KJO wanted to have a celebration this year on his kids born day. Karan Johar's Kids Yash-Roohi Reveal They Want To Play With AbRam Khan and Taimur Ali Khan While Playing Rapid Fire the KWK Style! (Watch Video).

And as the Johar's are in a mood for a party, we got our hands on some photos of a few star kids arriving at Karan's residence in style. From Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, Tusshar Kapoor's little munchkin to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr, all were decked up for Yash and Roohi's birthday bash. In case, you have still not seen the pics, check it out below: Karan Johar Spotted At The Airport With His Kids Yash, Roohi And Mom Hiroo Johar (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan With Taimur Ali Khan!

Kareena Kapoor With Taimur Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi With Daughter Mehr!

Neha Dhupia and Mehr (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rani Mukerji Hiding Her Daughter's Face!

Rani Mukerji Hiding Her Daughter (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Tusshar Kapoor WIth His Son Laksshya!

Tusshar Kapoor, Laksshya (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Gauri Khan and AbRam!

Gauri Khan & AbRam (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Manish Malhotra!

Manish Malhotra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

With Yash and Roohi's birthday, Karan also started the popular ‘toodles’ series featuring his twins. In the latest video, we get to see the little ones taking a dig at the filmmaker's sartorial choices, tagging his clothes ‘too shiny and yucky’. We are loving it how the Johar's are back in action. Happy Birthday, Yash and Roohi. Stay tuned!

