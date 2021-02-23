Karan Singh Grover celebrates his 39th birthday on February 23, 2021, and it is indeed turning out to be totally special for him as he is ringing this amazing day with his wife Bipasha Basu in Maldives. Yes, the couple is in the tropical paradise! B-town’s hottest couple is accompanied by their closest pal Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan. They have been sharing some amazing pictures from their vacay and netizens can’t keep calm. Karan Singh Grover Is Bipasha Basu’s Personal Photographer at Home; Actress Shares Pics Clicked by Hubby.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu often share lovey-dovey pictures on their respective Instagram handles. Fans wait to catch a glimpse of the duo on special occasions. It has been just a few days since they have jetted off to Maldives and without fail, Bipasha and Karan have been sharing pictures from their vacay and you got to take a look at those photos right away! Karan Singh Grover Shares Wedding Film With Bipasha Basu On 4th Marriage Anniversary and It Will Make You Yearn For A Love Like Their's (Watch Video).

Special Birthday Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Hottest Couple Of B-Town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

#MonkeyLove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Hottie In Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

One With Bestie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

Celebration Time

Karan Singh Grover (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aren’t these photographs of birthday boy Karan Singh Grover and his ladylove Bipasha Basu absolutely stunning? We must say, like always, this duo has once given major couple goals!

