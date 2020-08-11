Actress Bipasha Basu has a personal photographer at home. No prizes for guessing, it is her hubby Karan Singh Grover. Along with an Instagram post with a string of pictures featuring her, Bipasha wrote: "My personal photographer at home @iamksgofficial Me=Poser." Nach Baliye 10: Bipasha Basu To Turn Judge For The Dancing Reality Show?

The actress also shared a boomerang video flipping her hair. "Hair Swinging Kinda Mood #loveyourself," she wrote. Dangerous Trailer: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Team Up for an Edgy Thriller (Watch Video)

Check Out Bipasha Basu's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram My personal photographer at home @iamksgofficial ❤️ Me=Poser ❤️ A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Aug 10, 2020 at 11:14pm PDT

On the work front, Bipasha reunites with Karan in the thriller "Dangerous", co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

