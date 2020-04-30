Karan Singh Grover Shares Wedding Film With Bipasha Basu On 4th Marriage Anniversary and It Will Make You Yearn For A Love Like Their's (Watch Video)

Actors Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu ring in their fourth wedding anniversary on April 30, 2020. The duo, who met and fell in love on the sets of their horror movie Alone, tied the knot on April 30, 2016. Karan and Bipasha are often seen not shying away from expressing their 'monkey love' for each other on social media and we love every bit of it. And on the occasion of the pair's fourth wedding anniversary, Karan shared an adorable message for his wifey and it literally brought tears to our eyes. Bipasha Basu Reveals Karan Singh Grover Crashed Her Bachelorette Party, Shares a Picture Kissing Her Husband.
Karan shared a wedding film as well of the pair's days from their pre-wedding rituals to their big moment and its all too adorable to handle.
Check It Out Below:
View this post on Instagram
🔱 Wish a very very very Happy Anniversary my sweet sweet love! You’ve transmuted all the darkness, you’ve transformed all the pain... You’ve walked with me through the storm, through sunshine and even the rain... You’ve introduced me to peace, you’ve shown me true love and made every moment of my life bliss... I’ll love you more everyday in this life and rest, I promise you this... You pat me on my back when I'm right and kick my ass when I'm wrong... You make every moment beautiful even if our path sometimes seems weary and long... You are my partner, my lover, my soulmate, my own, my best friend , my everything and much more than anyone can say, can hear or can see.. My soul thanks you every moment in this dimension and the rest raised to infinity Thank you my love for being mine Wish you a very happy anniversary! 🦍 #monkeylove
Replying to Karan's melting words, Bipasha also replied and penned down an emotional note for her hubby.
Check It Out Below:
View this post on Instagram
There is no emotion that is bigger than love . No other emotion has the tremendous power of Love ❤️ I am blessed to be with someone everyday of my life ,who I love so deeply... each day together we look for small joys which fills us with so much gratitude for our life 🙏 Focussing on love , positivity, faith, belief ,magic and gratitude - that’s our motto❤️ Celebrate love each day ... count your blessings each day... thank life and live it fully each day❤️ Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary🙏 Time really flies... so make the best of each and every second... make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go. Thank you all ,for your wishes and love. Sending virtual hugs and big love to all❤️ Spread love 🙏 #Monkeyversary #monkeylove #stayhome
In an earlier interview, Bipasha had shared, "I love Karan because we are like twin souls - we believe in enjoying life like travelling and loving nature. Kahan leke jaogi ye sab - we Indian tend to live like robots, save and die and so are unable to enjoy the money we have earned. It's about the choices you make in life." Karan had also said in a separate interview, "Life has a new meaning. It is more beautiful than I could ever imagine. Everything is sorted. She is a master at sorting it down (laughs). Everything is well organised, that’s how a happy life should be." Well, truer words were never spoken. Happy Anniversary #MonkeyLovers Karan and Bipasha!!