Karan Singh Grover Shares Wedding Film With Bipasha Basu On 4th Marriage Anniversary and It Will Make You Yearn For A Love Like Their's (Watch Video)

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actors Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu ring in their fourth wedding anniversary on April 30, 2020. The duo, who met and fell in love on the sets of their horror movie Alone, tied the knot on April 30, 2016. Karan and Bipasha are often seen not shying away from expressing their 'monkey love' for each other on social media and we love every bit of it. And on the occasion of the pair's fourth wedding anniversary, Karan shared an adorable message for his wifey and it literally brought tears to our eyes. Bipasha Basu Reveals Karan Singh Grover Crashed Her Bachelorette Party, Shares a Picture Kissing Her Husband.

Karan shared a wedding film as well of the pair's days from their pre-wedding rituals to their big moment and its all too adorable to handle.

Check It Out Below:

Replying to Karan's melting words, Bipasha also replied and penned down an emotional note for her hubby.

Check It Out Below:

In an earlier interview, Bipasha had shared, "I love Karan because we are like twin souls - we believe in enjoying life like travelling and loving nature. Kahan leke jaogi ye sab - we Indian tend to live like robots, save and die and so are unable to enjoy the money we have earned. It's about the choices you make in life." Karan had also said in a separate interview, "Life has a new meaning. It is more beautiful than I could ever imagine. Everything is sorted. She is a master at sorting it down (laughs). Everything is well organised, that’s how a happy life should be." Well, truer words were never spoken. Happy Anniversary #MonkeyLovers Karan and Bipasha!!