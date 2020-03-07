International Women's Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif Give you Perfect Outfits to Dress Up and Celebrate the Day with Your Girl Gang (View Pics)

International Women's Day 2020 outfit ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide and is a focal point in the movement for women's rights. You are expected to cheer for those gorgeous ladies in your life who mean the world to you. It could be your mother, your wife, your daughter or even a friend who matters to you and you wish to celebrate her existence. And girls, you certainly don't need the men in your lives to pamper you on this day. You can always celebrate this special day with your girl gang as you know they are just a call away. International Women's Day 2020: From WiFi to Harry Potter, 6 Things That Would Not Exist Without Women!

And just in case you're wondering about the right outfit to wear or want to feel the prettiest on this day and need some help in the same department, we are willing to lend you a helping hand. This Women's Day, try and seek inspirations from our Bollywood stunners on how to pick the cutest dress or choose the perfect minx-n-match outfit to celebrate the day with your best friends. Have a look. Women's Day 2020: Ditch Flowers! Here Are REAL Gifts Women Want To Make a Better World For Themselves

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's colourful Prabal Gurung outfit is perfect for your Sunday brunch outing. The colourful maxi dress is perfect for the occasion and also for the city's current weather.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani's floral print dress by Gemeli Power looks equal parts bold and charming. The floral print makes this outfit evergreen as the print will never go out of fashion. Its colour is equally vibrant and the silhouette will help you exude all the Goddess like vibes.

Sara Ali Khan

Love pink but don't want to overdo it? Worry not for Sara's here to your rescue. Pick a pink pleated skirt and pair it with a tank top and a long printed blazer. While the skirt and tank top can remain plain, the blazer has to be printed to help your outfit stand out.

Ananya Panday

Tie and dye is your weakness and you are too lazy to book your waxing appointment this weekend? Well, well, fortunately, Ananya's here to plan your rescue. A chic tie and dye top paired with matching pants can look fabulous without any additional efforts.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria's boho avatar is for ladies who love prints. A printed crop top paired with matching skirt is a no brainer and you can trust this combination without having any second thoughts.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's red blazer dress will help you party with your office gang. It's smart, semi-formal and looks uber hot. What else do you need to make heads turn?

Katrina Kaif

Polka dots are bae, aren't they? If you are the ones who follow the same obsession then you can pair your black polka dot shirt or even a top with a skirt (leather in this case) and get ready to slay. You won't be disappointed. Trust us.