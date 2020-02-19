Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Taimur Looking Admiringly At Malaika Arora’s Boy Arhaan Khan Is Aww-dorable

Taimur Ali Khan and Arhaan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora Khan are not only the gorgeous ladies of Bollywood, but they are the BFFs of B-town. Be it in good times or bad, these two have always got each other’s back. Bebo and Malla have always given major friendship and fashion goals. And now looks like, their children are also having some good time together. Just like the mommies, even Taimur Ali Khan and Arhaan Khan seem to have fun in each other’s company. Although there is a huge age gap between Kareena’s baby Taimur and Malaika’s boy Arhaan, these two have won netizens’ hearts, and how. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Beat Summer as They Twin in White! (View Pics).

Malaika Arora who is super active on social media platforms, shared a picture on Instagram, in which Tim Tim and Arhaan are seen together. But what made everyone go aww is the way Taimur looked admiringly at Arhaan. Seeing the setup around, it looks like Taimur had a great time playing with Arhaan. In this pic, Tim Tim is seen holding a mini-football in his hand and looking at Arhaan, while the latter is looking at the camera. This is indeed the sweetest capture and its melting hearts! Arbaaz Khan Opens Up About How His Son Arhaan Khan Reacted To His Separation From Malaika Arora.

Here’s The Pic Of Arhaan and Taimur

View this post on Instagram My baby with Bebo’s baby #khanboys♥️ #Timtim A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:43am PST

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids of B-town. The paparazzi just wait to capture his pictures whenever he steps out with his mommy or papa. So what do you got to say about this pic of Tim Tim with Arhaan Khan? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.