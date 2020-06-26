Be it the young or adults, each and everyone has been drastically affected owing to the coronavirus pandemic. This ongoing global crisis has not only affected one physically, but even mentally. The authorities are trying their level best to help and save the lives of those affected by this deadly virus. There are many vulnerable children who are unable to live a normal childhood. Kareena Kapoor Khan has come forward to extend her support to these little munchkins through UNICEF India. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Pledge Support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and IAHV to Combat Coronavirus.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture of her happiest memory from her childhood. It features baby Bebo and her sister Karisma Kapoor. This is the #ChildhoodChallenge post initiated by UNICEF to help the children across the globe during this pandemic. While sharing the post Kareena wrote, “Some of my happiest memories are from my childhood, which shaped me into what I am today. But that’s not so for many children around the world who miss out on a safe, healthy and happy childhood. The #COVID-19 pandemic is only going to make it worse.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also urged her fans by saying, “UNICEF is providing urgent and lifesaving support for vulnerable children. I have seen their work and have donated to support their cause of saving precious lives. Join me and support the #ChildhoodChallenge by sharing your happiest childhood memories and donate to @unicefindia the amount equal to the year you were born in. By taking part in this challenge you can help avoid a lasting crisis for children.” Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Flawlessly Beautiful In Prabal Gurung For UNICEF India Event (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Happiest Childhood Memories

Karisma Kapoor and their cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are all hearts for this lovely post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is indeed important to extend our support to the vulnerable children during this hour of crisis.

