Kareena Kapoor Shares Her Workout Pout After Gymming, Says 'It’s a Thing Really’ (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a photograph of her famous pout. Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself after a heavy exercise routine. "The workout pout... It's a thing... really! #WorkoutFromHome," she captioned it. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Sketch of ‘Post Quarantine Life’ Made by Her Little ‘Picasso’ Taimur! (View Pic)

She later posted another photograph of her son Taimur Ali Khan's drawing. Kareena again tagged him as the "in-house Picasso". "Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso#QuaranTimDiaries," Kareena captioned the post. Kareena Kapoor Khan Says ‘We Can and We Will’, Spreads Positivity Amid the Pandemic Panic With Her Latest Instagram Post! (View Pic)

Check Out Kareena Kapoor's Workout Pout

On the acting front, Kareena was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium, which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.