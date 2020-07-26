Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year which marks the most important occasion in the life of every Indian. As on this day in the year 1999, the Indian Army defeated the Pakistani troops in the war. The war was fought for more than 60 days where many soldiers lost their lives during the same. And so in a way paying tribute to all the martyrs, Bollywood celebs saluted the spirit of the real heroes and made their sacrifice for the nation heard. Well, why not? As it's the day when the Indian army turned victories. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: LOC Kargil, Tango Charlie, Lakshya and More – 5 Bollywood Films That Depicted India’s Historic War of 1999 Against Pakistan.

From sharing quotes, videos and more, celebrities took to their social media and poured in their love for the brave-hearts. Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebrated the Kargil Vijay Diwas by paying homage to the real fighters. Check out their tweets/post below. Patriotic Bollywood Songs for Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: List of Desh Bhakti Geet in Hindi to Remember the Brave Soldiers Martyred in Kargil War 1999.

Sidharth Malhotra

Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hn5RfNE3ul — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 26, 2020

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Story

Kartik Aaryan

Saluting the Real Heroes Aap hain, toh hum surakshit hain. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1p9sy5um31 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 26, 2020

Taapsee Pannu

21 yrs and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it’s all over or no if we have our soldiers safe or no if we have redeemed our land or no.What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 26, 2020

Anupam Kher

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

On this #KargilVijayDiwas, let’s unite together as a NATION to Remember & Salute the pure display of bravery by our TRUE HEROES #IndianArmy #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/S1v2GXtrA2 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 26, 2020

For the unversed, The Kargil War, which is also called as Kargil conflict, took place for quite a long time between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the LOC. The operation to clear the Kargil sector was termed as 'operation Vijay'. We too salute to the real heroes who fought for us. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).