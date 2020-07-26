Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 Songs: Nothing unites us Indians more than a victory against Pakistan, be in a war field, a cricket match, or any other contest. Taking a similar note from history, India defeated Pakistan in a 60-day full-blown war in Kargil on July 26, 1999 – the day which is observed as Kargil War Diwas ever since. We feel a sense of nationalism, and hear many patriotic songs as the historic day nears. Be it Independence Day, Republic Day, or any other historically significant day, the songs that evoke patriotism are heard across different mediums. Be it your TV channels, radio, YouTube, or even music apps, the first few song recommendations or playlists that you see is of patriotic songs only. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 Wishes and Messages Trend Online: Netizens Pay Tribute to Kargil War Heroes and Salute The Martyrs For The Success of Operation Vijay.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian armed forced foiled Pakistan's attempt to capture Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC), and eventually Siachen Glacier. India observed Kargil Vijas Diwas after winning the 60-day full-blown war against Pakistan and has been celebrating the victory ever since with much joy and vigour. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Wishes & Patriotic Quotes to Share Remembering Martyred Indian Soldiers.

As the day of victory of Indian armed forces nears, we at LatestLY, bring you a list of most patriotic songs that you would love to hear on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020:

Maa Tujhe Salaam, by AR Rahman | Album: Vande Mataram

One of the first songs that ring our ears during these days is Maa Tujhe Salaam sung by AR Rahman for his album 'Vande Mataram'. The lyrics of the song, the music, and the cinematography pumps you up with patriotism to the hilt. Doesn't it?

Teri Mitti, by B Praak | Movie: Kesari

One of the most soul-stirring songs in recent times, Teri Mitti from the movie Kesari, is a must-hear number in these times. The song which features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra depicts the valour of Indian soldiers in a very emotive manner and true sense.

Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo, by Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan and others | Album: Dus – A tribute to Mukul Anand

One of the most-peppy patriotic tracks that you can hear is Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo sung by various artists. Remember Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty grooving in this music video? The song will fill you up with pride and joy. Old is gold they say!

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe, by Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, and others | Movie: Lakshya

The song, Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe from the movie Lakshya, is a number which will take you closest to the feels of Kargil War. The song depicts how the Indian Army preps up for a major operation in hilly terrain. The track would evoke patriotic feels in you like anything.

Main Lad Jaana, by Romy, Vivek Hariharan & Shashwat Sachdev | Movie: Uri: The Surgical Strike

"How's the Josh? High Sir!" is what we hear when we talk about the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film had several patriotic songs, but the one that stands out is Main Lad Jaana. The patriotic track beautifully depicts the valour and courage of Indian soldiers.

Chak de India, by Sukhvinder Singh, Salim Merchant & Marianne D'Cruz | Movie: Chak De India

How can you keep Sukhwinder Singh of the list which is all about patriotic songs? The foot-tapping title song from the movie Chak De India beautifully captures the Indian spirit of teamwork and never giving up. One simply cannot not chirp the lyrics of this song, once they hear it. True, isn't it?

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon – Lata Mangeshkar | Solo track

There can't be a better tribute to the Indian armed forces and freedom fighters, who have laid down their lives in securing the borders of our country, than this song. First sang by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar on Republic Day in 1963, the song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon has been immortalised in our hearts for decades now.

Sandese Aate Hai, by Sonu Nigam & Roop Kumar Rathod | Movie: Border

No song can ever depict the emotions of soldiers than this song. It is a 10-minute track from the film Border but is one of the best, rather the best song, which shows how Indian armed forces cope up with their lives while being on duty and away from their families. Keep a few tissues with you, as they might come handy!

Kar Chale Hum Fida, by Mohd Rafi | Movie: Haqeeqat

One of the best patriotic songs of all times, Kar Chale Hum Fida evokes a feeling of patriotism like no other song. The cinematography shows the valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers, while the soothing lyrics melt your heart like anything. The song is a fitting tribute to the soldiers who are guarding our borders.

In July 1996, the brave Indian soldiers, battling against the odds, thwarted Pakistan's attempt to capture crucial posts in the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC). More than 500 Indian personnel lost their lives in the Kargil War. To commemorate the heroic occasion, people across the country celebrate the iconic win over Pakistan as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

As the historic day, i.e. July 26, nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very "Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020," and hope you enjoy listening to these patriotic songs and share them with your friends and family.

