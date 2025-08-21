More than two months ago, businessman and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, died of a heart attack while playing golf in London, leaving the entire Hindi film industry shocked. He had reportedly swallowed a bee, which triggered a severe heart attack. Following his death, a major controversy erupted within the family regarding control of their company, Sona Comstar. Amid all this, Mandhira Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's sister, praised his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor for being a "very good mother" despite trolls targeting her with claims that she was trying to get a share of her husband's fortune. Karisma Kapoor Not Involved in Sunjay Kapur’s Property Matters; Children Kiaan and Samaira’s Named Rightful Heirs.

Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Praises Karisma Kapoor

In an interview with NDTV, Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur praised the businessman's ex-wife Karisma Kapoor for keepig the family united for the sake of the children. This comes at a time when Sunjay Kapur's family is involved ina feud over control of his INR 30,000 crore company after his untimely demise.

Mandhira Kapur’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandhira Kapur (@mandhirakapursmith)

Praising Karisma, Mandhira said, "She is a mother. She is a very good mother, I have to give her that. She has done a very good job of letting the family be one. I commend her for that. I think the kids have been close, and they've had a great relationship. Hopefully, we can carry that on and let the family be one again because she is looking out for her kids like any mother would.

‘Respect Factor Needs To Stay’, Says Mandhira

Mandhira stressed on the importance of respect and peace within the family during these difficult times. She said, "We should find a way to make sure that the head of the family should keep her space, really. At the end of the day, we are children, no matter how old we are." She further added, "I think the respect factor needs to stay. We just want to have peace of mind. We want to carry on my father's dreams and respect my brother."

Is Mandhira Kapur in Touch With Karisma Kapoor After Sunjay Kapur’s Death?

When asked if she is in contact with Karisma Kapoor following her brother's death, Mandhira Kapur said, "Yes, of course. I am sure she is in touch with Priya (Sunjay Kapur's widow) too. The fact is, we've all had a good relationship. The kids have been coming to see mom. We are all in touch. This is not meant to be a family feud." Sunjay Kapur Prayer Meet: Karisma Kapoor Offers Prayers for Her Ex-Husband With Kids; Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Also Show Support (Watch Video).

What’s Happening in the Kapur Family?

After Sunjay Kapur's sudden passing in June 2025, Rani Kapur, the businessman's mother, claimed to be the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's empire. She also claimed to be the majority shareholder of the group, including Sona Comstar. However, Rani alleged that she was forced to back her son's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, as the new non-executive director of the company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).