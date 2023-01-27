Filmmaker Anurag Basu hosted a Saraswati puja and it was attended by a string of Bollywood personalities including Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa, Kartik Aaryan and Abhishek Bachchan among many others. Kartik Aaryan Enjoys Sightseeing, Chills With His Team in New Pics From Europe Trip!.

Others who were seen attending the celebration on Thursday were Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, music composer Pritam etc. The filmmaker organised a puja and bhog for the occasion. Anurag took to Instagram, where he shared a gamut of pictures from the puja and captioned it: "Our 29th Saraswati Pujo! New friends, old friends, same fun." Anupam Kher Begins Shooting for ‘Metro in Dino’ With Anurag Basu Marking the Actor’s 533rd Film (Watch Video).

A picture shows Patralekhaa in a beige saree, Rajkummar in a purple shirt worn over a black tee, Bhushan Kumar in orange and Kartik Aaryan in a white kurta pyjama. Abhishek is also seen in a pink kurta pyjama and Fatima wore a white saree.

Check The Post Which Anurag Basu Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Basu (@anuragbasuofficial)

Celebrities were seen enjoying the bhog that included khichdi, papad and sabji.

