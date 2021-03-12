Want to know how to be happy? Check out actress Katrina Kaif's Instagram account! The actress posted a stunning picture of herself and doled out words of wisdom on how to attain happiness. In the picture, the actress looks beautiful in a white sweater. She has teamed this up with blue jeans, minimal make-up and open hair. Isabelle Kaif Says Sis Katrina Kaif Once Told Her That One Can’t Be Liked by All.

"If u want to be happy, ... be . Leo Tolstoy," she captions the post. Meanwhile, Katrina was recently spotted shooting alongside actor Salman Khan in Mumbai. This led to fans speculating whether the two were filming for Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif Looks Forward to 2021 with Optimism and These Q&A’s of the Bollywood Diva Is Proof.

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Besides this, Katrina has two film releases lined up for the year. She will be seen in Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot. She shares the screen with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty. Phone Booth has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).