Katrina Kaif's recent celeb who has taken a swab test before she resumes working. The actress was earlier in the Maldives shooting for her beauty campaign for her brand, Kay beauty, post which she'll return back to the bay to start working on her next professional commitments. The COVID-19 related swab test is essential and a precautionary measures before she starts working. Katrina Kaif Says It's Amazing to Be in Maldives for Shoot, Actress Hits the Beach in Great Mood (See Pics).

Katrina took to her Instagram account to share a video of hers while taking a coronavirus swab test. 'It's gotta be done... testing for shoot' she captioned while sharing her test video. Recently Bollywood celebs like Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had tested positive for COVID-19 and their recovery was quick fortunately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Post her return, Katrina will start working on her superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar. She also has a horror comedy, Phonebhooth with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and is also awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

